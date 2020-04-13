Coronavirus - White House news conference today at 5pm Eastern (2100GMT)

I'll have anything pertinent posted. A likely hot topic will be moves to reopen the US economy, in what stages etc.

Trump has set up advisers on the reopening. No public health officials are represented.



Deaths so far:
  • US:  23,252
  • Italy: 20,465
  • Spain: 17,489
  • France: 14,967
  • UK: 11,329
  • Iran: 4,585
  • Belgium: 3,903
  • China: 3,341
