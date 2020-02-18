Coronavirus: WHO says there are 92 cases of human-to-human spread outside China

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest update from the WHO

  • Don't have data to make a meaningful comparison to Chinese cases
  • Human-to-human cases in 12 countries
  • We don't have sustained local transmission of coronavirus except in specific circumstances like the Diamond Princess cruise ship

