Coronavirus - Wuhan reports 5 five new COVID-19 cases, the highest since March 11

Wuhan was the epicentre of the outbreak in China, but has dropped out of the news as the situation improved.

Today though, an uptick, five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in the same residential compound in the city.

In total China reported 17 new cases today (for May 10) - the highest since April 28.

In a bigger picture sense this indicates there is no room for compalceny even in places where iot appears the outbreak is under control.







