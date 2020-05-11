Coronavirus - Wuhan reports 5 five new COVID-19 cases, the highest since March 11

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

 Wuhan was the epicentre of the outbreak in China, but has dropped out of the news as the situation improved.

  • Today though, an uptick, five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in the same residential compound in the city.
In total China reported 17 new cases today (for May 10) - the highest since April 28.
In a bigger picture sense this indicates there is no room for compalceny even in places where iot appears the outbreak is under control. 


See here for global coronavirus case data
