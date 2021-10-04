Cost of shipping between China and the US plunged last week, still high though

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Nikkei cites three factors for the drop in shipping charges from record highs in September:

  • the off-season approaches
  • a power crunch slows Chinese manufacturing
  • speculators rush to sell their hoarded shipping spots
An executive with a Shanghai freight company said Thursday that the cost of shipping a 40-foot container from China to the U.S. West Coast dropped nearly half in the previous four days, going from about $15,000 to just over $8,000. The spot rate for shipping to the East Coast had fallen by more than one-quarter from over $20,000 to less than $15,000.
Prior to the pandemic, the rate was usually around $1,500. 

More at that link above. Still high rates, but some better news.

Nikkei cites three factors for the drop in shipping charges from record highs in September:
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose