Cost of shipping between China and the US plunged last week, still high though

Nikkei cites three factors for the drop in shipping charges from record highs in September:

the off-season approaches

a power crunch slows Chinese manufacturing

speculators rush to sell their hoarded shipping spots

An executive with a Shanghai freight company said Thursday that the cost of shipping a 40-foot container from China to the U.S. West Coast dropped nearly half in the previous four days, going from about $15,000 to just over $8,000. The spot rate for shipping to the East Coast had fallen by more than one-quarter from over $20,000 to less than $15,000.

Prior to the pandemic, the rate was usually around $1,500.





More at that link above. Still high rates, but some better news.







