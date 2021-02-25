Costco says it's moving to $16/hour starting wage as of next week

Wages going higher

All eyes are on the US $1.9 trillion stimulus package. This week the White House said it wouldn't negotiate on the size of the bill. To me that says they know they have the votes to get it through.



The intrigue though is on the minimum wage, where Biden has been less optimistic lately. It doesn't look like it's going to get done in this bill.





At the same time, a boost is increasingly popular and Costco is responding to average $15/hour wages at Wal-Mart with another boost to its wages.





Republicans aren't fighting this and Romney is out with a bill to gradually increase wages to $10 hour. Maybe they end up somewhere in the middle at $12. How much inflation that causes is debatable but if it goes smoothly for businesses, expect a push for $15 eventually.

