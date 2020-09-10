Could a dovish ECB actually support the euro?
Via Bloomberg,
So, could Christine Lagarde actually talk down the Euro and eurozone growth prospects and this end up supporting the Euro and stocks? The normal playbook for central banks is that loose monetary policy and dovish central bank messaging leads to less favourable interest differentials and a weaker currency. Bloomberg are out with a piece suggesting that this time it could be different. Here is their rationale
In the last few months aggressive bond buying has been accompanied by a massive injection of fiscal stimulus at a national and EU level:
- German has spent €220billion and pledged to do more
- France has spent €57billion and pledged to do much more
- The EU itself has pledged €750billion
This should provide a supportive mix for the eurozone and with it make the shared currency and European stocks more attractive. The heart of the thinking is that a strong and co-ordinated money and fiscal stimulus approach should support the eurozone.
This is an interesting perspective and one to keep in mind ahead of the ECB meeting later today.