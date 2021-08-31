1164 new daily COVID-19 cases for Sydney / NSW (Australia's largest population city and state)

The epicentre of Australia's surge in infections is Sydney, and New South Wales state.   

The last few of weeks in NSW: 
  • 390, 466, 415, 478, 452, 633, 681, 644, 825, 830, 818, 753, 919, 1029, 882, 1026, 1218, 1290 and today's 1164 
From Victoria earlier today, 76 new cases (Vic is Australia's 2nd largest population state with Australia's 2nd city, Melbourne). Victoria is barely holding case counts steady. 

I posted some remarks on Australia's COVID-19 mess here in this, the RBA is eyeing developments:
NSW leader Gladys Berejiklian
