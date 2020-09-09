COVID-19 vaccine approvals pledge does not cover emergency use authorisation

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I posted earlier on the Nine drugmakers promise to not seek approval for experimental Covid-19 vaccines until shown to be safe

In the fine print is the caveat that the firms don't  rule out seeking an Emergency Use Authorization.
Nor does it guarantee that they will wait until completion of Phase 3 and its analysis before seeking any approval. 




