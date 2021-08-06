Covid – 19 vaccine booster might just be one time shot, not a yearly one

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

According to FDA researcher Dr. Peter Marks

A FDA researcher, Dr. Peter Marks (who is the director of the Center for biological evaluation and research), is saying that the Covid 19 vaccine booster might just be a one time shot, and not a yearly one. That would be good news for containing the virus going forward obviously and keeping everyone vaccinated.
