What the data is saying: Covid cases in South Africa's omicron epicenter fell again today
Forget the talking heads, follow the data
Everyone pretends like they're researching and following the data but when the CEO of Moderna speculates on vaccine ineffectiveness, everyone abandons the data and clings to authority.
Here's some hard data: Covid cases in Guateng -- which is the centre of South Africa's covid outbreak -- fell to 1909 on November 29 from 2308 a day earlier.
Here's the recent progression:
- 25 Nov : 1950
- 26 Nov : 2173
- 27 Nov : 2629
- 28 Nov : 2308
- 29 Nov : 1909
In every other province in the country, the number of new cases are negligible (Western Cape is highest at 119). In terms of positivity, it's high with 10.7% of people testing positive.
Hospital admissions:
- 25 Nov : 98
- 26 Nov : 60
- 27 Nov : 30
- 28 Nov : 17
- 29 Nov : 79
Draw your own conclusions.