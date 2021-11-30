What the data is saying: Covid cases in South Africa's omicron epicenter fell again today

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Forget the talking heads, follow the data

South African covid data
Everyone pretends like they're researching and following the data but when the CEO of Moderna speculates on vaccine ineffectiveness, everyone abandons the data and clings to authority.

Here's some hard data: Covid cases in Guateng -- which is the centre of South Africa's covid outbreak -- fell to 1909 on November 29 from 2308 a day earlier.

Here's the recent progression:

  • 25 Nov : 1950
  • 26 Nov : 2173
  • 27 Nov : 2629
  • 28 Nov : 2308
  • 29 Nov : 1909

In every other province in the country, the number of new cases are negligible (Western Cape is highest at 119). In terms of positivity, it's high with 10.7% of people testing positive.

Hospital admissions:

  • 25 Nov : 98
  • 26 Nov : 60
  • 27 Nov : 30
  • 28 Nov : 17
  • 29 Nov : 79
2414 people are currently admitted, 234 are in the ICU and 112 ventilated. The peak was near 20,000 last January. The population of South Africa is 53 million and around 23% are vaccinated.

Draw your own conclusions.

