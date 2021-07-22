Covid passports are catching on - Italy next
Italy is the next cab off the rank in requiring a "COVID-19 passport".
Associated press with this. Italy will require either proof of vaccination, recent infection, or a recent negative test (within 48 hours) in order to gain to access to facilities in the country such as:
- gyms, museums, movie theaters, inside dining at restaurants & cafes .... and more
(Italian Prime Minister) Dr Draghi's latest 'whatever it takes':
- The certification is needed to "to keep economic activity open and will allow people to enjoy entertainment "with the assurance they won't be next to contagious people"