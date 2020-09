Cuts forecast for global demand for its crude by 700K bpd in 2020 and 1.1mln bpd in 2021

Oil output rose by 760,000 to 24.05 mlnbpd as OPEC+ eased supply cut

Compliance not at 103%

Oil rising higher. Now at 37.27. Probably not as bad as the market was fearing. High compliance is good, especially with compliance normally an issue.