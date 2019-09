German region CPi's - Destatis with the latest release





Brandenburg 1.3%y/y vs 1.4% prior

Hesse 0.0% m/m vs -0.1% prior

1.2% y/y vs 1.3% prior

Bavaria m/m 0.0% vs -0.1%

1.1% y/y vs 1.4% prior

North Rhine Westphalia vs 0.0%m/m prior

1.5% prior





y/y readings dropping generally which is going to concern the ECB. A key focus now is going to be on fiscal policy intervention and what/when it might be.