Credit Suisse reportedly ditched Evergrande exposure late last year

The once top underwriter of Evergrande bonds, is said to have wound down its entire exposure to the troubled Chinese property developer

This, according to people familiar with the situation as cited by the Financial Times.





It is reported that Credit Suisse has not underwritten any debt related to Evergrande for two years after becoming worried about the company's financials. Adding that Credit Suisse decided to sell its residual exposure because "it didn't like what it was seeing".





As such, the financial firm has informed investors and clients that any impact arising from the whole Evergrande episode towards the institution will be rather minimal.



