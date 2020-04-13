CRFB forecasts $3.8 trillion US deficit this year

That would blow away records

The US Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget now estimates the US FY2020 deficit will be $3.8 trillion or 18.7% of GDP. It will then drop to just $2.1 trillion in 2021.

The estimates are based on current laws and high unemployment. That will put US debt above 100% of GDP by the most-lax standards.

They assume the US returns to a pre-virus trajectory by 2025 (which is just in time for a big demographic dropoff and jump in social security costs and medicaid).

US Federal deficits by year (billions):

  • 2009 $1,413
  • 2010 $1,294
  • 2011 $1,300
  • 2012 $1,077
  • 2013 $680
  • 2014 $485
  • 2015 $442
  • 2016 $585
  • 2017 $665
  • 2018 $779
  • 2019 $984
  • 2020 $3,800*
  • 2021 $2,100*
*estimates

In addition to this, the White House is talking about $2 trillion in infrastructure stimulus.
