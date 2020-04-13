CRFB forecasts $3.8 trillion US deficit this year

That would blow away records

The US Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget now estimates the US FY2020 deficit will be $3.8 trillion or 18.7% of GDP. It will then drop to just $2.1 trillion in 2021.



The estimates are based on current laws and high unemployment. That will put US debt above 100% of GDP by the most-lax standards.



They assume the US returns to a pre-virus trajectory by 2025 (which is just in time for a big demographic dropoff and jump in social security costs and medicaid).







US Federal deficits by year (billions):







2009 $1,413

2010 $1,294

2011 $1,300

2012 $1,077

2013 $680

2014 $485

2015 $442

2016 $585

2017 $665

2018 $779

2019 $984

2020 $3,800*

2021 $2,100*



*estimates





In addition to this, the White House is talking about $2 trillion in infrastructure stimulus.

