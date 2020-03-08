Coronavirus - PIMCO forecasts a US recession

PIMCO is Pacific Investment Management Co., one of the world's largest investment firms

From a note to clients over the weekend:
  • coronavirus outbreak likely to cause a relatively mild and short recession
  • tight credit markets could worsen it
  • Worst for the economy is yet to come
"We are concerned about potential cracks in the U.S. credit cycle
We believe this is a time to remain cautious on risk assets and focus on liquidity and capital preservation."

   
