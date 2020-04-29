Crude oil futures rise by over 20%

Him himHopes for a vaccine increase hopes for normal economies





The price of crude oil is reacting to the Gilead news that the trials of Remdisivir were positive and that gives hope that some of the demand shock can start to be whittled away.





Technically, the price of the continuation contract has moved back above its 100 hour moving average at $14.60. That level will now be risk for traders.





Stay above and the buyers are and more control intraday.

The price of crude oil futures are trading up over 20% in the front contract. For June delivery the prices back above $15 a barrel at $15.11. That is up $2.76 or 22.3%. The July delivery is lagging with a gain of $1.74 or 10.0% at $19.37.