Crude oil futures settle at $37.26
Down $0.07 or -0.19%Tthe price of crude oil futures are settling the day at $37.26. That is down $0.07 or -0.19%. The high for the day reached $37.68 while the low extended to $36.82.
Technically, the price remains below its 100 day moving average at $37.94 today (the high price reached $37.68). That is the 2nd consecutive day where the price stay below its 100 day moving average. It would take a move back above that moving average to tilt the bias a little bit more to the upside once again. Failure to do so and the sellers/bears remain more in control.