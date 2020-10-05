Crude oil futures settle at $39.22
Up $2.17 or 5.86%The price of crude oil futures settle that $39.22. That is up $2.17 or 5.86%.
The high for the day reached $39.72. The low extended to an even $37.
Looking at the daily chart, the high price stalled ahead of its 100 day moving average at $39.94. Above that, and traders will be targeting the 200 day moving average at $41.45 (green line in the chart above).
The low price from last Friday got close to its swing low from September at $36.58 low price reached $36.63.