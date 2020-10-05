Crude oil futures settle at $39.22

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Up $2.17 or 5.86%

The price of crude oil futures settle that $39.22. That is up $2.17 or 5.86%.

Up $2.17 or 5.86%_ 
The high for the day reached $39.72. The low extended to an even $37.

Looking at the daily chart, the high price stalled ahead of its 100 day moving average at $39.94. Above that, and traders will be targeting the 200 day moving average at $41.45 (green line in the chart above).

The low price from last Friday got close to its swing low from September at $36.58 low price reached $36.63.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose