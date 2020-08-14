Crude oil futures settle at $42.01

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Crude oil futures fall $0.23 or -0.54%

The the price of crude oil futures are settling at $42.01. That's down -$0.23 or -0.54%. The high for the day reached $42.57. The low reached $41.60.

The prior 6 weeks has seen the crude oil price settle between $40.27 and $41.29. 

  • Week ending Fri 3 July: $40.65 
  • Week ending Fri 10 July: $40.55
  • Week ending Fri 17 July: $40.59
  • Week ending Fri 24 July: $41.29
  • Week ending Fri 31 July: $40.27
  • Week ending Friday 7 August: $41.27
The close this week is $0.75 above the highest close over the 6 weeks. Yippee.
That's the good news. The bad news is that the price still remains mired in a narrow trading range. 

The 50% of the 2020 range comes in at $41.71 and the price is above that level. The 200 hour MA remains an upside target at $43.52 (green line).  

Crude oil futures fall $0.23 or -0.54%
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose