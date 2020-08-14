Crude oil futures settle at $42.01

The the price of crude oil futures are settling at $42.01. That's down -$0.23 or -0.54%. The high for the day reached $42.57. The low reached $41.60.

Week ending Fri 3 July: $40.65

Week ending Fri 10 July: $40.55

Week ending Fri 17 July: $40.59

Week ending Fri 24 July: $41.29

Week ending Fri 31 July: $40.27

Week ending Friday 7 August: $41.27

The close this week is $0.75 above the highest close over the 6 weeks. Yippee.



That's the good news. The bad news is that the price still remains mired in a narrow trading range.





The 50% of the 2020 range comes in at $41.71 and the price is above that level. The 200 hour MA remains an upside target at $43.52 (green line).







