Down $0.97 or -1.74%

The price of crude oil fell $0.97 or -1.74%, settling at $54.69.





The low for the day reached $54.22. The high for the day reached $55.61.









Technically on the daily chart, the price traded above and below the 50% retracement at the $54.48 today (mostly above). A move below the level would be more bearish with lower trend lines at the $53.35-50 area ....