Crude oil futures settle at $60.44

Down -$0.74 or -1.21%

The crude oil futures are settling the day at $60.44. That is down -$0.74 or -1.21%. The high today reached to $61.20. The low reached $60.02.









For the week, the pair is up from last Friday's close at $60.07. The high for the week extended up to $61.47 yesterday. The low was on Monday at $59.71.





Technically, yesterday the price moved above a topside trend line at $61.24 on its way to the high at $61.47, but could not stand the upside momentum. Today's high price reached $61.20 that was just short of the same trend line at $61.21. Sellers leaned. A move above that trend line and staying above will be needed to solicit more buying in the new week.

