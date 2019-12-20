Crude oil futures settle at $60.44

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Down -$0.74 or -1.21%

The crude oil futures are settling the day at $60.44. That is down -$0.74 or -1.21%.  The high today reached to $61.20. The low reached $60.02. 

Down -$0.74 or -1.21%
For the week, the pair is up from last Friday's close at $60.07.  The high for the week extended up to $61.47 yesterday. The low was on Monday at $59.71.  

Technically, yesterday the price moved above a topside trend line at $61.24 on its way to the high at $61.47, but could not stand the upside momentum. Today's high price reached $61.20 that was just short of the same trend line at $61.21. Sellers leaned. A move above that trend line and staying above will be needed to solicit more buying in the new week.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose