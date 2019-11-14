Crude oil inventories build 2219K vs 1500K estimate



Gasoline inventories 1861K vs -1250K estimate

Distillates inventories -2477K vs -950K estimate



Cushing OK crude inventories-1229K vs 1714 build last week



US refinery utilization 1.8% versus 1.0% estimate



crude oil implied demand 18233 versus 17544 last week



gasoline implied demand 10134.7 versus 10153.3 last week



distillates implied demand 5628.9 versus 5269.9 last week



US production is at 12.8M B/D which is a record high



US crude oil imports 5.75 million barrels per day. That is the lowest since 1996



The price of WTI crude oil is currently trading at $57.23. That is down about $0.38 from the premarket levels.







