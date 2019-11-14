Crude oil inventories build 2219K vs 1500K estimate
Crude oil inventories for the week of November 8, 2019The weekly crude oil inventories from the DOE. The price of crude oil was trading at $57.61 before the report.
- Gasoline inventories 1861K vs -1250K estimate
- Distillates inventories -2477K vs -950K estimate
- Cushing OK crude inventories-1229K vs 1714 build last week
- US refinery utilization 1.8% versus 1.0% estimate
- crude oil implied demand 18233 versus 17544 last week
- gasoline implied demand 10134.7 versus 10153.3 last week
- distillates implied demand 5628.9 versus 5269.9 last week
- US production is at 12.8M B/D which is a record high
- US crude oil imports 5.75 million barrels per day. That is the lowest since 1996
The price of WTI crude oil is currently trading at $57.23. That is down about $0.38 from the premarket levels.
