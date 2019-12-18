Crude oil inventories -1085K vs -1750K estimate

DOE inventory data for the week of December 13

crude oil -1085K vs -1750K estimate



gasoline 2529K vs 2000K estimate



distillates 1509K vs -400K estimate



Cushing OK crude inventory -265K vs -3393 K last week

US refinery utilization 0.0% versus 0.8% estimate



crude oil implied demand 19534 versus 19570 last week



gasoline implied demand 10001.9 vs 9798.4 last week



distillates implied demand 5034.4 vs 4801.7 last week. Although the crude oil inventory drawdown levels were lower than the estimates, the private data yesterday showed a surprise 4700 build in crude oil. The gasoline and distillates builds were also greater than the DOE levels.











The price of crude oil as a result has moved higher and is trading above the $61 level at $61.02. The high price reached $61.12 on the spike to the upside