Crude oil inventories -1085K vs -1750K estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

DOE inventory data for the week of December 13

  • crude oil -1085K vs -1750K estimate
  • gasoline 2529K vs 2000K estimate
  • distillates 1509K vs -400K estimate
  • Cushing OK crude inventory -265K vs -3393 K last week
  • US refinery utilization 0.0% versus 0.8% estimate
  • crude oil implied demand 19534 versus 19570 last week
  • gasoline implied demand 10001.9 vs 9798.4 last week
  • distillates implied demand 5034.4 vs 4801.7 last week.
Although the crude oil inventory drawdown levels were lower than the estimates, the private data yesterday showed a surprise 4700 build in crude oil. The gasoline and distillates builds were also greater than the DOE levels.

API data from late yesterday
The price of crude oil as a result has moved higher and is trading above the $61 level at $61.02. The high price reached $61.12 on the spike to the upside
