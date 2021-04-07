Crude oil inventories due at the bottom of the hour
Private data showed a mixYesterday near the close, the private weekly crude oil inventory data showed:
- Crude oil inventories -2.6 million barrels
- Gasoline inventories +4.55M barrels
- Distillates +2.81M barrels
The EIA data will be released at the bottom of the hour with expectations showing
- Crude, -1.436M
- Gasoline -0.221M
- Distillates +0.486M
Last week:
- refinery utilization came in at 2.3%. The expectations or 0.75%
- Crude oil demand was 17370
- Gasoline demand was 9431.1
- Distilates demand +4815.9
The data can be very volatile. The current price of WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.20 or -0.32% at $59.12. The high price reached $60.04. The low price extended to $58.65 so far today