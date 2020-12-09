Crude oil inventories for December 4 week 15.189M vs -1.035M estimate

Department of Energy inventory data for the week of December 4, 2020

Crude oil inventories surprise build of 15.189M vs. draw of -1.035M estimate



Gasoline inventories build 4.221M vs 2.000M estimate



Distillates inventories build 5.222M vs 0.900M estimate

OK Cushing crude inventories draw -1.364M vs -0.317M last week



Huge builds in the crude, gasoline and distillates. The price of crude oil is trading down $0.05 or -0.09% at $45.57. The high for the day reached $46.24. The low extended to $45.33.





Crude inventories and Gulf Coast rose by 11.8 million. That is the most on record.

