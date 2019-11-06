Crude oil inventories for Nov 1 week 7929K versus 2000K estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Crude oil inventories for November 1, 2019 week

A much larger build crude oil inventories
  • crude oil inventories 7929K vs 2000K estimate
  • gasoline inventories -2828K vs -2000K estimate
  • distillates inventories -622K vs -1250K estimate
  • Cushing OK crude inventories 1714K vs 1572K last week
  • US refinery utilization -1.7% versus 0.73% estimate
  • crude oil implied demand 17544 vs 18482 last week
  • gasoline implied demand 10153.3 versus 10435.9 last week
  • distillates implied demand 5269.9 versus 5275.4 last week
The big surprises the crude oil inventory which came in much higher than expectations and even above the better-than-expected private data last night.

The private API data showed:
  • Crude +4260K 
  • Gasoline -4000K 
  • Distillates -1600K
The WTI crude oil futures has moved back down toward unchanged levels at $57.30 currently. It was trading at $57.71 shortly before the report.  The price has been moving up and down in trading today with a low of $56.75 and a high of $57.85

