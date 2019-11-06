Crude oil inventories for Nov 1 week 7929K versus 2000K estimate

A much larger build crude oil inventories



The big surprises the crude oil inventory which came in much higher than expectations and even above the better-than-expected private data last night.

The private API data showed:

Crude +4260K



Gasoline -4000K



Distillates -1600K

The WTI crude oil futures has moved back down toward unchanged levels at $57.30 currently. It was trading at $57.71 shortly before the report. The price has been moving up and down in trading today with a low of $56.75 and a high of $57.85