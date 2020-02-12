Crude oil inventories for the current week 7.459M vs 3.200M estimate
Department of Energy weekly inventory data
- Crude oil 7.459M vs 3.2M estimate. The private data came in stronger at 6.0M last night
- Cushing OK crude inventory 1.668K versus 1.068K last week
- gasoline inventories -0.095M vs 0.650M estimate. Private data came in at 1.1M
- distillates inventory -2.013M vs -0.75M estimate. Private data came in at -2.3M.
- Refinery utilization 0.6% versus -0.4% estimate
- crude oil implied demand 18912 versus 19036 last week
- gasoline implied demand 9343.6 versus 9918.9 last week
- distillates implied demand 5226.6 versus 5386.0 last week
The price of crude oil has dipped a little but still remains up $1.50 or 2.96% at $51.42