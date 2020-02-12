Crude oil inventories for the current week 7.459M vs 3.200M estimate

Crude oil 7.459M vs 3.2M estimate. The private data came in stronger at 6.0M last night



Cushing OK crude inventory 1.668K versus 1.068K last week



gasoline inventories -0.095M vs 0.650M estimate. Private data came in at 1.1M



distillates inventory -2.013M vs -0.75M estimate. Private data came in at -2.3M.



Refinery utilization 0.6% versus -0.4% estimate



crude oil implied demand 18912 versus 19036 last week



gasoline implied demand 9343.6 versus 9918.9 last week



distillates implied demand 5226.6 versus 5386.0 last week



The price of crude oil has dipped a little but still remains up $1.50 or 2.96% at $51.42

