Crude oil inventories build 19.248M vs 12.7M estimate

Crude oil inventory build for the week of April 10









crude oil inventory build reached 19.248 million vs 12.7 million estimate. It was the largest weekly build on record. The private API data showed a build of 13.143M barrels



gasoline inventories showed a build of 4.914M vs 7.3M estimate



distillates showed a build of 6.28M vs estimate of 1.6M



Cushing OK crude oil build 5.724M vs 6.417M last week

Gasoline demand remains depressed at 5836.4 (vs 5834.0)

Crude oil demand 15.320M vs 16.106M last week. The private API data yesterday showed:

crude oil 13.143M



gasoline 2.226M



distillates 5.64M



Cushing 5.361M





What is also eye opening is that gasoline demand remains depressed at 5.836M. That is just above the 5.834 level last week. The year ago level was at 10.462M (April 5 week). That is a decline of 44.2% from a year ago. That is BIG.



Below is the plunge in gasoline demand:





WTI crude oil is trading at $19.75 $-0.36 or -1.79%. The low for the day reached $19.20. The high extended to $20.89.