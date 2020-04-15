Crude oil inventories build 19.248M vs 12.7M estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Crude oil inventory build for the week of April 10


Crude oil inventory build for the week of April 10
  • crude oil inventory build reached 19.248 million vs 12.7 million estimate. It was the largest weekly build on record. The private API data showed a build of 13.143M barrels
  • gasoline inventories showed a build of 4.914M vs 7.3M estimate
  • distillates showed a build of 6.28M vs estimate of 1.6M
  • Cushing OK crude oil build 5.724M vs 6.417M last week
  • Gasoline demand remains depressed at 5836.4 (vs 5834.0)
  • Crude oil demand 15.320M vs 16.106M last week.
The private API data yesterday showed:
  • crude oil 13.143M
  • gasoline 2.226M
  • distillates 5.64M 
  • Cushing 5.361M
WTI crude oil is trading at $19.75 $-0.36 or -1.79%. The low for the day reached $19.20. The high extended to $20.89.

What is also eye opening is that gasoline demand remains depressed at 5.836M. That is just above the 5.834 level last week.  The year ago level was at 10.462M (April 5 week). That is a decline of 44.2% from a year ago. That is BIG. 

Below is the plunge in gasoline demand:

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose