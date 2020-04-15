Crude oil inventories build 19.248M vs 12.7M estimate
Crude oil inventory build for the week of April 10
- crude oil inventory build reached 19.248 million vs 12.7 million estimate. It was the largest weekly build on record. The private API data showed a build of 13.143M barrels
- gasoline inventories showed a build of 4.914M vs 7.3M estimate
- distillates showed a build of 6.28M vs estimate of 1.6M
- Cushing OK crude oil build 5.724M vs 6.417M last week
- Gasoline demand remains depressed at 5836.4 (vs 5834.0)
- Crude oil demand 15.320M vs 16.106M last week.
The private API data yesterday showed:
WTI crude oil is trading at $19.75 $-0.36 or -1.79%. The low for the day reached $19.20. The high extended to $20.89.
- crude oil 13.143M
- gasoline 2.226M
- distillates 5.64M
- Cushing 5.361M
What is also eye opening is that gasoline demand remains depressed at 5.836M. That is just above the 5.834 level last week. The year ago level was at 10.462M (April 5 week). That is a decline of 44.2% from a year ago. That is BIG.
Below is the plunge in gasoline demand: