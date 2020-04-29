Crude oil inventories show a build of 8991K vs 11900K estimate

Department of Energy crude oil inventory data for the week of April 24

crude oil build of 8991K versus estimate of 11900K



gasoline -3669K vs estimate of plus 2492K



distillates plus 5092K vs 4100K estimate



Cushing 3637K vs 4776K last week



US refinery utilization 2.0% versus -0.8% estimate and -1.5% last week



crude oil implied demand 16118 versus 14991 last week



gasoline implied demand 6764.3 versus 6095.4 last week



distillates implied demand for 489.6 versus 3987.9 last week



The gasoline implied demand plunged over the last few weeks but saw a modest rebound. The price of crude oil has obviously been impacted by the Saudi/Russian price for last month and the coronavirus impact on demand. If the economy is reopened, demand should increase. However there still remains a huge supply to work through.











The price of the June crude oil contract is up $3.22 or 26% at $15.55. The high price today has reached $15.95





The July contract is up around $2 or 11.25% at $19.59. The high price reached $19.79



