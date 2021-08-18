Crude oil inventories show a draw of -3.234M versus estimate -1.055M

Weekly EIA crude oil inventory data

  • crude oil inventories fall -3.234M versus expectations of -1.055M
  • gasoline build of 0.696M versus expected drawdown of -1.671M
  • distillates draw of -2.697M versus expectations of a build of 0.276M
  • Cushing draw of -0.98M versus previous -0.325M
  • refining utilization 0.400% versus expected 0.2% (previous 0.5%)
  • crude oil production 11.4 million versus 11.3 million last week
The price of WTI crude oil futures are trading down eight cents or -0.11% at $66.48
