Crude oil inventories show a draw of -3.234M versus estimate -1.055M

Weekly EIA crude oil inventory data

crude oil inventories fall -3.234M versus expectations of -1.055M



gasoline build of 0.696M versus expected drawdown of -1.671M



distillates draw of -2.697M versus expectations of a build of 0.276M



Cushing draw of -0.98M versus previous -0.325M



refining utilization 0.400% versus expected 0.2% (previous 0.5%)



crude oil production 11.4 million versus 11.3 million last week



The price of WTI crude oil futures are trading down eight cents or -0.11% at $66.48

