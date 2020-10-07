Energy inventory data to be released at the bottom of the hour

Current inventory data to be released by the DOE





The expectations are for:

crude oil -1200K



gasoline -500K



distillates -1100K

The private data last night showed a surprise build in crude oil inventories, but gasoline inventories showed a bigger than expected drawdown:

WTI crude oil prices are trading down $1.14 or -2.8% at $39.53 for the November contract. The December contract is down $-1.11 or -2.69% at $39.83.

WTI crude oil prices are trading down $1.14 or -2.8% at $39.53 for the November contract. The December contract is down $-1.11 or -2.69% at $39.83.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The Department of Energy weekly inventory data will be released at the bottom of the hour.