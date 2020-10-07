Energy inventory data to be released at the bottom of the hour
Current inventory data to be released by the DOEThe Department of Energy weekly inventory data will be released at the bottom of the hour.
The expectations are for:
- crude oil -1200K
- gasoline -500K
- distillates -1100K
The private data last night showed a surprise build in crude oil inventories, but gasoline inventories showed a bigger than expected drawdown:
WTI crude oil prices are trading down $1.14 or -2.8% at $39.53 for the November contract. The December contract is down $-1.11 or -2.69% at $39.83.