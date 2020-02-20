Crude oil inventory shows a build of 0.415M versus 3.2M estimate
Weekly DOE inventory data.
- Crude oil was trading at $54.30 right before the release
- The crude oil build his less than expectations at 0.415M vs 3.2M estimate.
- Gasoline -1.971M vs +0.20M estimate
- distillates -0.635M vs estimate -1.6M
- Cushing OK -0.133M vs 1.668M last week
- US refinery utilization 1.4% vs -0.65 estimate. Last week +0.60%
- Crude oil implied demand 19488 vs 18912 last week
- gasoline implied demand 9687.4 versus 9343.6 last week
- distillates implied demand 5069.7 vs 5226.6
WTI crude oil is trading near the levels before the release at $54.30.
The private API data released toward the end of the session yesterday showed:
- Crude oil, +4.2M
- Gasoline, -2.7M
- Distillates, -2.6M
- Cushing, +0.4M