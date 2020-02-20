Crude oil inventory shows a build of 0.415M versus 3.2M estimate

Weekly DOE inventory data.

Crude oil was trading at $54.30 right before the release



The crude oil build his less than expectations at 0.415M vs 3.2M estimate.

Gasoline -1.971M vs +0.20M estimate



distillates -0.635M vs estimate -1.6M



Cushing OK -0.133M vs 1.668M last week

US refinery utilization 1.4% vs -0.65 estimate. Last week +0.60%



Crude oil implied demand 19488 vs 18912 last week

gasoline implied demand 9687.4 versus 9343.6 last week



distillates implied demand 5069.7 vs 5226.6

WTI crude oil is trading near the levels before the release at $54.30.















Crude oil, +4.2M

Gasoline, -2.7M

Distillates, -2.6M

Cushing, +0.4M

ForexLive The private API data released late yesterday showed:

The private API data released toward the end of the session yesterday showed: