Crude oil inventory shows a build of 0.415M versus 3.2M estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Weekly DOE inventory data. 

  • Crude oil was trading at $54.30 right before the release
  • The crude oil build his less than expectations at 0.415M vs 3.2M estimate. 
  • Gasoline -1.971M vs +0.20M estimate
  • distillates -0.635M vs estimate -1.6M 
  • Cushing OK -0.133M vs 1.668M last week
  • US refinery utilization 1.4% vs -0.65 estimate.  Last week +0.60%
  • Crude oil implied demand 19488 vs 18912 last week
  • gasoline implied demand 9687.4 versus 9343.6 last week
  • distillates implied demand 5069.7 vs 5226.6
WTI crude oil is trading near the levels before the release at $54.30.

Crude oil inventory historical data
The private API data released toward the end of the session yesterday showed:

The private API data released late yesterday showed:
  • Crude oil, +4.2M
  • Gasoline, -2.7M
  • Distillates, -2.6M
  • Cushing, +0.4M

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose