Private data showed a 6.0M build

The Department of Energy will release their weekly crude oil inventory data at the bottom of the hour.





The private data released toward the end of the trading day yesterday showed a larger build of 6.0M crude oil. The estimate was for 3.2M.





Below are the private data numbers:











The price of WTI crude is currently trading up $1.68 or 3.34% at $51.60. The