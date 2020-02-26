Cruise operator Royal Caribbean says it has cancelled 30 cruises in Southeast Asia

Trade with Top Brokers
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 25 at the 10am NY cut
-
Key option expires for Monday, January 24? There are none.
-
FX option expiries for Friday February 21 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday February 20 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 19 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
Fed's Kaplan says he is not thinking about a rate cut right now
-
RBA meet March 3 - preview (spoiler, wait for an April rate cut). And a target for the AUD.
-
Fed's Clarida: Still too soon to speculate on impact of coronavirus
-
ECB's Villeroy: Coronavirus will have negative but temporary consequences
-
ECB's de Cos: Monetary policy can be more effective if supported by more expansive fiscal policy