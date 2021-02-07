Cuban revolution: Massive change announced for private business ownership

Details still vague





Cuba is in the grips of a brutal recession with its economy missing out on much-needed tourism dollars this year. The country may also be trying to work towards liberalizing trade with a new US administration in power, hoping the US will end its embargo of the island.





Labor and Society Security Minister Marta Elena Feitó said a current list of 127 permitted private enterprises will be expanded to include more than 2,000, according to a report in the local newspaper Granma.





There were no details of which fields would remain closed but just 124 would be "totally or partially" limited, likely in media, health and defense.







If the US ever ends the embargo and the nation opens itself, Cuba will be one of the greatest investments in a generation. It's a well-educated workforce of 11m people just off the coast of the United States.





