Cuomo: New York new cases +4790 vs +5707 yesterday

Comments from the New York governor

Cases could peak in as little as 14-21 days

New York new cases +4790 vs +5707 yesterday

Total cases 25,665 vs 20,875 yesterday



Tests yesterday 12,906 vs 16,739 a day ago



Total cases in the state now exceed official estimate in Iran



The number of beds we have procured now are nowhere near enough

Will use university dorms, talking to hotels but we need staff

Have procured 7000 ventilators, need 'at a minimum' 30,000

If we don't have the ventilators in 14 days, it doesn't help us



I believe once we have a test that shows if people have already had coronavirus it will show hundreds-of-thousands of people who have recovered



Watch live here:









"The inescapable conclusion is that the rate of infection is going up. It is spiking. The apex is higher than we thought and the apex is sooner than we thought. That is a bad combination of facts."



It's sobering listening to him. He announced the total at 25,665 so the delta comes from that. What we need to see to correlate it is the amount of tests today. There was a big surge a day ago in tests.

