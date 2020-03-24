Cuomo: New York new cases +4790 vs +5707 yesterday
Comments from the New York governor
- Cases could peak in as little as 14-21 days
- New York new cases +4790 vs +5707 yesterday
- Total cases 25,665 vs 20,875 yesterday
- Tests yesterday 12,906 vs 16,739 a day ago
- Total cases in the state now exceed official estimate in Iran
- The number of beds we have procured now are nowhere near enough
- Will use university dorms, talking to hotels but we need staff
- Have procured 7000 ventilators, need 'at a minimum' 30,000
- If we don't have the ventilators in 14 days, it doesn't help us
- I believe once we have a test that shows if people have already had coronavirus it will show hundreds-of-thousands of people who have recovered
"The inescapable conclusion is that the rate of infection is going up. It is spiking. The apex is higher than we thought and the apex is sooner than we thought. That is a bad combination of facts."
It's sobering listening to him. He announced the total at 25,665 so the delta comes from that. What we need to see to correlate it is the amount of tests today. There was a big surge a day ago in tests.