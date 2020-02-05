Cure rumors, old news and objective facts

This market is trading on emotion





It's tough to separate the reality of why the market is moving from narratives that are created to match the price action but today is a head-scratcher on every level.





Earlier today, the equity market rallied on suggestions that researchers had found a 'cure' for coronavirus. It's absolute nonsense. There's no cure for the common cold, no cure for the flu and no cure for any other coronavirus and certainly not one that's a month old.





What they pointed to was the use of an over-the-counter Russian/Chinese drug combined with some HIV drugs. The Russian/Chinese drug is not FDA-approved so info is sketchy but that usually means it hasn't proven to be effective. The HIV drugs are something many countries are already using. What's more is that the CDC said there is no effective treatment.





Next came a blip early in US trading after the WHO said that today resulted in the most confirmed cases and deaths. The S&P 500 fell minutes after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it.







It baffles me that people (machines?) were selling on that.





It's old news, obvious and easy to look up. The numbers are published daily at about 8 pm from China and they rise every day. It's almost-certain that tomorrow will be worse than today as the number of cases has risen 20-30% daily. We need the WHO to interpret simple data for markets now?











So what does it all mean? It shows a market that's trading on newspaper headlines and emotion. Go with the flow.

