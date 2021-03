The US dollar is lower, as is yen, on the flows to 'risk' following the news out of the US over the weekend:

US Senate passes $1.9 trillion stimulus bill The bill will be voted on Tuesday in the House of Representatives where it is expected to pass easily. The bill will be voted on Tuesday in the House of Representatives where it is expected to pass easily.





AUD, NZD, GBP, CAD (for more impact on CAD see below) are all up a little from earlier levels.





Other weekend news has sent oil higher:

