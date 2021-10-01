Currencies are softening in Asia, US equity index futures also lower on Globex

EUR/USD, GBP/USD are heading lower while AUD/USD and NZD/USD have given back their earlier gains.

(Note the pops for AUD and NZD were not large). 
On Globerx, overnight CME trade, S&P500 index futures have dropped - extending their Thursday US time losses. NQ also dropping. 

Apart from what has been posted there is no fresh catalyst I can see. I don't see a need for a fresh catalyst for the ES and NQ drops, continuation moves. 

EUR/USD:



