Currencies higher against the USD, gold too. Globex equity indexes up.

Yuan is a riser, CNH is hitting highs not seen since mid-2018./

Elsewhere EUR (to a one month high now), AUD, NZD are all above their US timezone highs. Cad too, GBP on approach to its high.





ES, NZQ Globex trading strongly.





Apart from what has been posted there is no fresh news.





Hopes for pre-election US stimulus are on the rocks ... or is that narrative still in play?





Check out offshore yuan, now at levels not seen since the middle of 2018:



