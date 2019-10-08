Currencies in focus: AUD and NZD strongest against the USD

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Positive risk tones


The mood has continued and AUD and NZD are the strongest currencies on the day against the dollar and the safe havens CHF and JPY are the weakest. So, joining that risk tone direction makes sense this am, keeping an eye out for any negative headlines of course. Optimism is the mood of the moment.

ForexLive
