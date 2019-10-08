Currencies in focus: AUD and NZD strongest against the USD
Positive risk tones
In yesterday's US session the news that China are ready to deal on parts of the agreement both sides agree on gave a risk on tone to the markets.
The mood has continued and AUD and NZD are the strongest currencies on the day against the dollar and the safe havens CHF and JPY are the weakest. So, joining that risk tone direction makes sense this am, keeping an eye out for any negative headlines of course. Optimism is the mood of the moment.