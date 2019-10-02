Currencies in focus: AUD strongest against the USD and GBP weakest

Dollar weakens from yesterday

The USD weakened immediately on the US ISM miss yesterday, so we are seeing a more even balance today of strength and weakness against the USD. The AUD, NZD and CAD are strongest against the USD on the day, with the GBP the weakest as Boris Johnson's Brexit plan to the EU is given pretty little chance of being accepted. However, the detail may be a surprise, although I really don't it will as this feel like a going through the motions for the UK Gov't.







