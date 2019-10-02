Currencies in focus: JPY strongest against the USD and CHF the weakest

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

JPY strong on risk off flows

The CHF is weak alongside the Brexit hit GBP as EU sources pour cold water on Johnson's Brexit plan advances. The JPY is strong on the risk off flows with Gold benefitting as well (currently around $1484)
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose