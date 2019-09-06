Currencies more steady ahead of European markets open

Minor changes across the board as markets eye the US jobs report release and Fed chair Powell's speech later today

Markets are observing a calmer mood to start the European morning as all eyes are on the major events later today. Equities are mildly higher while bond yields are also barely changed on the session, reflecting more steady sentiment so far today.





As such, major currencies are little changed as the dollar sits mixed across the board. EUR/USD sits within an 11 pips range while cable itself is merely hanging out within an 18 pips range as we begin the session.





Looking ahead, I reckon we could be in for a more quiet time over the next few hours as market participants wait on the US jobs report as well as Fed chair Powell's speech for more clues on how to navigate through September trading.



