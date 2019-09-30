Currencies: NZD the weakest and CAD+JPY the strongest
Currencies
The standout mover so far is the NZD which fell on the weakest business confidence data in 11 years. The Asian equity markets are mixed, but leaning off, so we are seeing some marginal JPY strength against the dollar. My hunch is that JPY strength is going to grow on the day, as any US-China peace is very uneasy and the restrictions the US is considering on Chinese investment is very trade war like. I will keep us updated with what is happening in the equity and currency sphere through the session for a heads up on risk.