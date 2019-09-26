Currency strength: GBP weakest and NZD strongest 

GBPNZD shorts were good this am





The strongest currency on the session is the NZD against the USD as Governor Orr's comments dash NZD doves short term hopes for more RBNZ easing.





GBP weakness continues as Johnson buckles up for his 'do or die' Brexit deal. By hook or by crook Johnson is sizing up to deliver Brexit that the UK electorate asked for now 3 years ago if you can believe it.





Don't forget the options in play on the EURUSD pair as it approaches year lows:





6bln at 1.1000 (I wonder if we will get a quick push up there before the cut?)

2bln between 1.0925-50





edit: GBP strengthening a little now and CHF the weakest agains the USD on the day as dollar strength returns