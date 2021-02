Prior was +7.0

Output index 19.9 vs 4.6 prior

Six month index 33.9 vs 29.6 prior

New orders 13.0 vs 6.3 prior

Employment 12.7 vs 16.6 prior

Capex 13.7 vs 12.1 prior



Those workers and manufacturers in power plant upgrading and frozen-pipe repairs are about to have an incredible hay day. Oil and gas is surely feeling much better as well with WTI at $61 and natural gas at $2.90.