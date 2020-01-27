Dallas Fed manufacturing index for January -0.2 versus -1.6 estimate

Dallas Fed manufacturing index for January 2020

  • prior month
  • output index 10.5 in January versus 3.6 in December
  • new orders shut up 16 points to 17.6 versus 1.6 last month. It's highest reading and 15 months
  • the growth rate of orders index return to positive territory rising from minus 5.0 to 6.1
  • capacity utilization came in at 11.5
  • shipments came in at 8.6 versus 3.0 last month
  • employment index retreated  to 1.9 versus 6.2 last month, indicative of an abatement in hiring
  • hours worked index came in at 0.0
  • raw material price index declined -5 points to 9.5 from 14.5 last month
  • finished goods price index slipped into negative territory at -1.9 versus +0.7 last month
  • wages and benefits tick up to 16.3 versus 14.6 last month
  • delivery time -3.0 versus -7.0 last month
  • finished goods inventory -3.5 versus -12.3 last month
For the full report click here
