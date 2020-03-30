Dallas Fed March manufacturing index -70.0 vs +1.2 in Feb

That's not a typo

  • Lowest reading in survey history (since 2004)
  • Output -35.3 vs +16.4 prior
  • New orders -41.3 (lowest since great recession)
  • Capex -34.3 vs +6.9 prior
  • Employment -23.0
  • Full report including comments
-70! I've never seen that in a PMI. What an absolute cratering.

The special questions were all about the virus impact and one interesting question was about employment.  Among those who cited negative impacts on employment, 69% said it was temporary but a wearisomely-high 30.9% said it was permanent.

This is also a decent benchmark for what people are expecting in terms of duration:
Here is a comment in the survey from a machinery manufacturer.


