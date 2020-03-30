Dallas Fed March manufacturing index -70.0 vs +1.2 in Feb

That's not a typo





Output -35.3 vs +16.4 prior

New orders -41.3 (lowest since great recession)



Capex -34.3 vs +6.9 prior



Employment -23.0

-70! I've never seen that in a PMI. What an absolute cratering.







The special questions were all about the virus impact and one interesting question was about employment. Among those who cited negative impacts on employment, 69% said it was temporary but a wearisomely-high 30.9% said it was permanent.





